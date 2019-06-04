Isolated Storms Likely this Tuesday with Temps Back in the mid 90s

Rain chances are expected to increase to 30-40% late this morning with isolated storms likely throughout your Tuesday afternoon. We’re not forecasting record-breaking heat like yesterday but conditions will still be very hot as highs will reach into the mid 90s. Unless you happen to see rainfall, the heat index will stay in the triple digits for the entire afternoon.

