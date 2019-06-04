IPSO: Three arrested following high speed chase that ended in cane field Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Travonte Richard [ + - ] Video

A high speed chase Sunday afternoon in Iberia Parish results in three arrest.

Deputies say the driver, 25-year-old Antre Joseph, failed to stop and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit at speeds up to 90 mph.

After ten minutes, deputies say, they used the PIT maneuver to end the chase on Bayou Side Road in a cane field.

The three occupants fled but were later captured hiding in the cane field.

Deputies say they recovered marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and more than $2,000 from inside the vehicle.

Deputies say they also recovered two loaded firearms that the passengers threw from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The driver and two passengers, 21-year-old Javontrae Richard and 22-year old Bazil Lancelin ( not pictured) were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges ranging from possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics, felon in possession of a weapon, flight from and officer and various traffic violations.

No bond has been set at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now