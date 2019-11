LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting this morning.

One man was shot outside a home in the 1100 block of Sidney Blanchard Road shortly before 9 a.m., IPSO Capt. Wendell Raborn said.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

As of 11 a.m., Loreauville Elementary was on soft lock down as a precaution while authorities investigate.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story.