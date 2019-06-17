Iowa man arrested on domestic abuse charge

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities said a woman had to lock herself in a bathroom until deputies arrived after she was allegedly hit by a 35-year-old Iowa man.

On Friday, June 14, Deputies were dispatched to 24108 Newcomer Road in Iowa in reference to disturbance call.

During the investigation, David Joseph Cross, was arrested and booked into the parish jail for domestic abuse battery.

He is held with no bond.

