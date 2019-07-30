Iowa man arrested in CPSO murder investigation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Calcasieu Parish.

Nathaniel Mitchell, 40, turned himself in to authorities on Monday night.

Mitchell has been wanted since a man’s burned body was found at the dead end of a road in DeQuincy on July 17.

After DNA testing the victim was identified as Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, Baton Rouge.

Detectives believe he was killed and then badly burned in the same location where his body was found.

After further investigation Judge Robert Wyatt signed an arrest warrant in the amount of $1,000,000 for Mitchell for second degree murder

The investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are likely.