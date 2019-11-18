Live Now
Iowa man arrested for assault after chasing wife and son around relative’s lawn

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — An Iowa man was arrested by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies after a domestic dispute.

Michael Hardy, 43, of Foreman Road in Iowa, was arrested after a call complaining Hardy had nearly rammed the back of a relative’s vehicle. At the relative’s house, Hardy was seen chasing his wife and son around the yard. He left the area before police arrived.

A short time later, deputies said they found Hardy’s truck on La. 101 in Iowa. He was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace, simple assault and aggravated assault.

It was the fifth call involving Hardy since May of this year.

