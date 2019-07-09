Iota woman Pays it Forward to grandmother of quadriplegic

At KLFY News 10, we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ve teamed up with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to do just that.

We go out into the community to find a good samaritan and then, we give that person $500 cash.

Then we challenge them to ‘Pay It Forward’ by giving that money away to someone truly deserving.

News Tens Sylvia Masters has more in this edition of ‘Pay It Forward.’

After several tries, we finally found someone to pay it forward.

We met Shannon Young who lives in Iota. We asked her if she could think of anyone who could use $500.

A traveling nurse, Shannon wanted to help someone in the hospital in need and that’s when it clicked… Shannon thought of the perfect person.

“She’s a surgical technologist and I’ve actually worked with her for about 15 years off and on. We worked together in Jennings for about 5 to 6 years, and then I recently worked as a travel nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes and she’s working there. Her name is Rochelle Duplechian. She’s just a fantastic person… very giving,” said Shannon Young.

So we hopped in the car and took off to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to meet Rochelle.

News Ten said, “So Rochelle, we met Shannon in the Marshall’s and Home Goods parking lot and we have a program called Pay It Forward. Have you heard of it?”

Rochelle Duplechian replied, “Oh yes, I have.”

“So we asked Shannon if she knew of anyone that could use $500 cash and she immediately thought of you and so she wants to pay it forward to you.”

Rochelle crying, said, “Oh thank you so much. What made you think of me?”

Shannon responded, “Idk. I guess God just put your name in my head.”

Rochelle said, “Thank you. That’s so sweet.”

News Ten asked, “You’re a single mom?”

“I’m a single mom of three,” said Rochelle. “I have a couple grandchildren. I have one that just got shot in January and he’s a quadriplegic now and it’s been rough.”

At 14 years old, Rochelle’s grandson was accidentally shot with friends while playing with guns. At the time Rochelle said he was doing fine.

Rochelle said, “The bullet grazed him. It went through the clavicle, severed his carotid artery and blew out his spine.”

Even though Rochelle was going through a rough time… her day was made.. thanks to Shannon deciding to pay it forward.