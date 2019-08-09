Iota Volunteer Fire Department marks milestone with first drill tower

IOTA, La. (KLFY)- The Iota Volunteer Fire Department recently marked a historical moment for their Fire Protection District with the construction of their first drill tower.

This drill tower is a progressive step forward for better training for Iota Volunteer Firefighters, continued low insurance rates for Iota residents, and better fire protection for the district.

“This started this year after the results came in from our insurance rating, and we had areas that we can improve upon to better our insurance rating, which would be continued low insurance rates for property owners in our district,” Fire Chief of Iota Volunteer Fire Department David Douget said.

Chief Douget said fire departments in the state are rated by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana every five years. Depending on their score, it affects how much individual property owners pay on their insurance rates.

“The construction of this tower was one way that we could maintain our score and our insurance rating,” explained Chief Douget.

The Iota Volunteer Fire Department covers approximately 64 square miles with 34 volunteer firefighters on staff.

This new 35-foot drill tower will provide multiple avenues of training, meaning better fire protection for the residents of Iota.

“They (firefighters) can also train on advancing hose lines up into multi-store dwellings, apartment complexes, two-story homes, as well as giving them good physical training to keep their endurance and to keep them in shape,” Chief Douget added.

The project costs $53,000.

That comes from the parcel tax that the department receives from property owners in the district.

Affordable Drill Towers out of Austin, Texas, constructed the drill tower.