Iota: False rumors prompt school threat investigation, police chief blames cell phones on campus

IOTA, La. (KLFY)- Rumors about guns on campus resulted in an investigation at Iota High School.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the school in reference to a student who reportedly received a death threat the night before, Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle said.

“The faculty and the parents were expressing concern for their child’s safety while at school,” the chief said. “During the investigation, it was determined there was no credible threat to the student.”

Daigle said officers learned the threat was made by a “non-student” from Eunice. Iota Police Department is working with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police Department in this investigation.

Daigle said numerous students “began spreading rumors around campus via social media app such as Instagram and Snap Chat that there was a weapon on school grounds.”

At no time was there ever a weapon on school grounds, the chief said.

In a statement, Daigle reiterated his objection to “allowing cell phones in school for this very reason.”

“The problems, such as the spreading of rumors and misinformation cause more trouble for law enforcement, then the perceived benefits,” Daigle said.

He urged parents to speak to their children and encourage them not to use their phones while in school except for an emergency.