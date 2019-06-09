NEXT WEEKEND: Investigation ID channel explores Jennings 8 killings Video

Between 2005 and 2009, eight women were found dead in or around the town of Jennings, their bodies discarded in backroads and bayous.

While the causes of death were varied, some with their throats slashed and others too decomposed to determine all were connected to one another, often times seen with the same people in their final hours.

Police identified a few suspects but no one ever charged, and the unsolved cases remain a source of fear and frustration in the community.

Now, tired of waiting for justice, one victim's family takes us deep inside their search for answers, revealing a dark underbelly of a small southern town riddled by drug use, violence, and allegations of a major cover-up.

In a four-part special: Death in the Bayou, the Jennings 8, the family of one of the slain women, Whitnei Dubois, the special follows her niece Brittany Jones and her sister Taylor Dubois, as the two uncover shocking new information in an attempt to understand what happened to Whitnei.

The Jennings 8 premiers next Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now