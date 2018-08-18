Interstate 10 near Henderson reopens after chemical spill
Interstate 10 near Henderson is reopened after crews dealt with a crash and chemical spill.
The crash involved an overturned 18 wheeler that spilled a flammable chemical known as ethylene dichloride on the interstate.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Louisiana unemployment rate rises for fourth straight month
- UL students weigh in on new anti-hazing law
- Privacy group tells FTC Google tracking violated 2011 order
- Protecting your privacy: Home Security Cameras