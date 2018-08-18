Local

Interstate 10 near Henderson reopens after chemical spill

Interstate 10 near Henderson is reopened after crews dealt with a crash and chemical spill.

The crash involved an overturned 18 wheeler that spilled a flammable chemical known as ethylene dichloride on the interstate.

 

