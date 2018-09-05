Local

Information sought In connection with Breaux Bridge burglaries

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 12:24 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)-Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with burglaries that occurred in the Poche Bridge area of St. Martin Parish.
 
Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via messenger on our Facebook page, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 441-3030.
 
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center