Information sought In connection with Breaux Bridge burglaries
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)-Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with burglaries that occurred in the Poche Bridge area of St. Martin Parish.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via messenger on our Facebook page, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 441-3030.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Charter launches wireless plan as cable companies diversify
- Private Chinese space company places satellites in orbit
- Twitter, Facebook set to defend polices ahead of midterms
- Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.