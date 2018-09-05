Information sought In connection with Breaux Bridge burglaries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)-Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with burglaries that occurred in the Poche Bridge area of St. Martin Parish.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via messenger on our Facebook page, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 441-3030.