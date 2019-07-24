Indictment in woman’s cold case murder delivers hope for justice

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- It’s been almost 4 years since 22-year-old Bethany Walter’s death. Ever since then, her mother has been fighting for justice and just last week is when she says she first saw a glimpse of it.

“I truly feel that this indictment has brought an angel of peace into my home.”

Cindy Walters says she and her family were handed a life sentence on January 26th, 2016, when she found out her daughter, Bethany had been shot in the head.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare. I wouldn’t give my shoes to anybody to walk this journey,” Walters said.

During the original autopsy, Bethany’s death was ruled ‘undetermined’ but her mother was not satisfied with that answer.

She fought to prove her daughter’s death was a murder.

“I knew as a mother, as my gut instinct. But it’s never what you know. It’s what you can prove. It’s what we can proven,”

Now, after three and a half years, Michael Guillory, who was Bethany’s boyfriend at the time of her death, has been found responsible.



Walters says his indictment doesn’t take the pain of her death away, but it does bring closure.

“She’s gone. She’s never going to return. But we have to move on and we have to go on. Our lives are forever going to be altered and changed, no doubt. But at this point, not only do you know, you can rest in the fact that you now know.”

