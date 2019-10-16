1  of  4
Increased Likelihood for Tropical Development in Gulf, Impacts Look East of Acadiana

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of storminess that is slowly moving north and entering into the Bay of Campeche this morning.

The NHC has increased the likelihood of tropical development to 50% over the next 5 days to see at least a tropical depression form in the Gulf. By the end of the week, this disturbance should reach the western Gulf where it could develop further as it interacts with a frontal boundary. Regardless of development, heavy showers and storms will spread into the eastern parts of the Gulf Coast. Models have a better grasp of this disturbance today and have trended well east with any impacts.

As of today, we expect little to no impacts from this disturbance and we have lowered the rain chance for the upcoming weekend. This system will be monitored closely over the next several days. The next name on the list are Nestor.

