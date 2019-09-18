Imelda Brings Heavy Rains to Texas, Tropical Storm Jerry Forms in Atlantic

Imelda has weakened back to a tropical depression this Wednesday as it moves further into Texas but the impacts remain the same for Texas and Louisiana. Widespread, continuous heavy rains are likely in east Texas and possibly the very western edges of our state. Most of Acadiana will not have to worry about a Flash Flooding threat but scattered tropical showers and storms are still possible today and tomorrow.





Southeast and east Texas will be under a very high threat for Flash Flooding. Some models are showing rainfall totals over the next 3 days in excess of 30″ inches. I think this is too high but gives an idea of the heavy rain threat this system could produce. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for our western parishes as they could see tropical rain bands that produce flash flooding. Most of Acadiana will only receive 1-3″ inches of rain over the next few days.





Further out in the southern Atlantic Ocean a new named storm has formed. Tropical Storm Jerry is moving northwest where it will continue to strengthen in the coming days. Jerry is expected to near the Bahamas early next week as a hurricane. As of this time, Jerry does not look like a threat to reach the Gulf. Hurricane Humberto has strengthen into a Major Category 3 storm as it is expected to bring impacts to Bermuda today.