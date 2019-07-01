“I’m not lucky, I’m blessed” Ville Platte woman says, after bullets flew into her bedroom

A Ville Platte woman is thanking God for her life after bullets flew through her home while she and her granddaughter were inside.

Angela Frank was standing in front of her closet, looking for what she would wear for church the next morning, when she heard something that terrified her, “I heard ‘pow’ ‘pow’. Two shots. Then I something hit me on my back.”

Once Frank realized what hit her was a piece of the wall caused to fly out by bullets, her main priority was protecting her two-year old granddaughter that was sitting on the bed right next to her. She says she dove onto the bed and to cover the child.

“That’s why when I noticed something hit me, I just jumped on the bed and covered her up,” said Frank, “Because I didn’t know whether there were going to be more shots or something.”

Now, Frank has five bullet holes in her home; one even piercing through a picture of her granddaughter. But she tells News 10 she’s glad it was the picture and not her or the two-year-old’s life, “I’m thankful that I’m alive and my granddaughter’s okay, but I’m just going to continue praying and God will cover me with his blood like he did before.”

Frank says when the officer arrived, he told her she was lucky. She says she responded with ‘No, I’m blessed.’

Ville Platte Police Chief, Neal Lartigue says the department is investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.