‘I’m more of a hands-on learner.’ Lafayette woman completes jungle warfare training in Japan

CAMP GONSALVES, Okinawa, Japan (U.S. Navy)- Lafayette native Ava Hill, hasty rappels down a cliff during rope systems training as part of a 10-day Jungle Medicine Course at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan.

“I’m more of a hands-on learner,” said Hill. “I honestly think learning hands-on here has been way better than learning through PowerPoints.”

The 10-day medical course trains Navy medical personnel assigned to Marine forces on jungle survival skills, patient tracking, field medical care and casualty evacuation techniques. Go, Ava!