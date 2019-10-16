Illegal tire dumping could harm business and health in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Illegal tire dumping could cause business to stall in New Iberia.

“To me, I feel like it’s important to keep the city clean because it’s going to attract more business and more people are going to want to set up,” A.J. Sturkey, a New Iberia resident, said.

Michael Landry, an Iberia Parish councilman, says it’s important to keep debris like tires off the streets to help New Iberia grow.

“It’s important to bring in new industries or new businesses to see that we have a clean community,” Landry said.

Landry says the airport and the Port of Iberia bring in dozens of workers that end up settling down in New Iberia, but he adds that business would stall if litter clutters the city.

“[Cleaning up] helps cut down on the waste stream. We don’t have to send crews up to pick up debris that’s along the roads or on the streets, so it helps in that manner. We can focus on what we have to do,” Landry said.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says throwing tires in ditches and on the sides of roads not only causes trash to pile up in the city, but it’s hazardous for the environment and attracts pests like mosquitoes.