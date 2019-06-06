Illegal alien, formerly on ICE most wanted list, sentenced for immigration violations

(Photo: U.S. Dept. of Justice, logo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (U.S. Attorney's Office) – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that a 49-year old Mexican National, who was formerly on ICE's Most Wanted list, has been sentenced to serve time in federal prison for immigration violations.

Jose Melchor Martinez, of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, pleaded guilty on January 30, 2019, to illegal reentry of a removed alien and was sentenced today to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. Chief District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

At the time of Martinez's arrest near Church Point, Louisiana, on October 12, 2018, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement considered Martinez one of its most wanted fugitives. He was removed from the United States on September 6, 2003 via the Hidalgo, Texas, port of entry following a 2002 conviction in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, for indecent liberties with a child. After serving time for the conviction, he was removed from the United States but later returned on an unknown date. Martinez faces deportation upon finishing his prison term.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Removal, Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.

