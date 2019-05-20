Identity of hit-and-run victim in released in Acadia Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Hoskin (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The victim killed in an early morning crash Friday morning has been identified as Rocky Paul Richard, 42, of Arnaudville.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's K.P. Gibson said another victim, Christopher Melancon, 35, of Duson is in stable condition.

Both men were riding bicycles when they were hit just after 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 6600 block of Standard Mill Road.

Deputies have arrested Andrew Hoskin, 23 of Rayne. He is currently being booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for one count of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent Injury and hit andrun.

Toxicology reports are pending in this investigation. The victims names are being withheld pending the next of kin being notified.

