ICYMI: ‘Jugging’ victims robbed after leaving local banks

Local police are investigating multiple car burglaries after people have reported their cars being broken into.

But that’s just the half of it, the break-ins are said to be taking place after the victims were seen leaving the bank.

It’s a crime many people may have thought about. Now the crime has a name and it’s called ‘jugging’.

Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas says none of the cases involve robbery by force.

“These burglaries are occurring once the person can see that you entered a financial institution or go to an ATM. Once you go to your next destination they do wait for you to exit the vehicle before they force their way into your vehicle to check to see if you have anything of value inside.”

It’s a scary thought but it happens.

Lafayette police and local law enforcement are investigating a list of ten reported incidents over the last seven months.

These are surveillance images from a case reported on October 23. Police report the suspect’s vehicle as the 2013 Kia Optima.

The other two images are of the suspect caught in the act.

Two weeks later, more surveillance.

The suspect is seen walking away from the victim’s vehicle.

Thieves watch and wait for a person who they believe just withdrew money and follow them to another location.

People who spotted us outside say they’re not clueless.

Minh Pham outside of his bank says don’t leave a trail of what you got.

“A lot of people just leave their receipt in there with bank account information in there and your card number. Make sure you take that with you. That’s a good way to be safe.”

Police say stay alert to anyone suspicious sitting nearby and report anyone following you.

“Watch your surroundings and don’t go at night.”