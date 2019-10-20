ICYMI: Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken in Lafayette is up for sale — for $375k

A longtime, iconic, upper Lafayette fast food restaurant is for sale.

Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken Restaurant, 1322 Moss Street, is on the market for $375k.

The listing prices Fat Albert’s at $163.4 per square foot.

The property is being represented by Eric Schexneider and Hamilton Davis with Scout Real Estate.

The well-known building has been the home of Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken for over 20 years, serving up fried chicken, fried okra, rice-dressing, red beans and rices,” as well as catfish nuggets and coleslaw.

The listing says all recipes and trademarks are included.

Interested buyers are asked to not interrupt the business with any questions, but instead contact the agent(s) for an appointment.