Local

Iberia Parish summer classes canceled on Thursday

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:56 AM CDT

NEW IBERIA - With Severe Weather threatening Acadiana on Thursday, Iberia Parish is canceling classes.

To keep track of the severe weather,  download the all new KLFY Weather App.

It's the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.  It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it's GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center