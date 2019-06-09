Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office investigates early morning homicide

Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of North Freyou Road.

Authorities say deputies were called to the scene shortly before 3:00 am Sunday and located a male victim in the residence.

The victim was deceased and appeared to have a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the IPSO.

A suspect was located at the scene and is in custody.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been the result of domestic violence.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

IPSO explains that no names will be released pending notification of next-of-kin.

