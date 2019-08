IBERIA PARISH- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office have eight new patrol units. The new units are 4-wheel drive all-terrain units, that will be used daily to access areas in Iberia Parish where the typical automobile cannot.

These units will also be used as an added addition to the fleet for when there is high water and flooding in the area.

Each unit is fully equipped with all of the normal police equipment, and the added usefulness of rough terrain usage.