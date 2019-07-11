Iberia Parish school and office closures due to weather

IBERIA PARISH: Superintendent, Carey Laviolette, has announced that Iberia Parish summer school will be canceled Friday.
As well as, Iberia Parish School Board office buildings will be closed Friday.
IBERIA PARISH: Superintendent, Carey Laviolette, has announced that Iberia Parish summer school will be canceled Friday.
As well as, Iberia Parish School Board office buildings will be closed Friday.
Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:
As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: