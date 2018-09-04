Local

Iberia Parish sand bag locations

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 11:14 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 11:16 AM CDT

Sand bags are available at the following locations in Iberia Parish:

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center