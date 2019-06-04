Iberia Parish notification information system sends out alerts Video

The opening of the Morganza Spillway and Hurricane season has parish leaders on high alert.

Iberia Parish has a notification system that sends out alerts about anything from a flood warning to a boil advisory.

The system is called the Iberia Parish Information Notification System (PINS). Parish President Larry Richard says he wanted to get the system up and running in time for hurricane season."

Richard says the system will allow the parish government, the parish office of homeland security and sheriff's office to send information during an emergency such as flooded areas, closed off roadways, or even boil advisories that may occur. Richard says the goal is to get information out quickly.

"Suppose there was a chemical that was spilled and you need to have a mile radius we can actually go onto this particular system and click it and put that particular zone in and it's going to notify everyone in that particular area," Richard said.

Richard says the idea of the notification system came from the parish trying to let people know when there's a boil advisory. The problem was relaying the information in a timely manner.

"You got to keep in mind that we are in hurricane season. The one thing I was trying to do was get this system up and running before June 1st and we did," Richard said.

He explains "the reason this is so important that we get people to sign-up into the portal is that we want to be able to communicate with people in the even that there is an emergency."

You can also receive notifications on events and community activities

Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director, Prescott Marshall says anyone can sign-up to receive notifications including people who live outside the parish; and just want to know about what's happening in Iberia Parish. "This will allow us to be much more effective in reaching the right people with the right information," Marshall added.

To register click here http://www.iberiaparishgovernment.com/ and go to the sign-up link at the bottom of the page.

