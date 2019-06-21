Iberia Parish Clerk of Court refunding $362,000 'unearned' court costs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch announced today that his office will begin issuing refunds to litigants identified by the Legislative Auditor during a month's long investigation ending in 2016.

Since being sworn in on May 31, 2019, the Clerk's staff and professional service firms have worked to "identify and organize data which, will enable us to quickly refund unearned court costs totally approximately $362,000," Ditch said.

These funds are connected to form Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Michael Thibodeaux's conviction for racketeering, theft, malfeasance and perjury, Ditch said.

"I am proud of our staff for the dedication they have shown over the last three weeks as they do everything possible to put faith and trust back into our institutions" said Ditch.

In addition, the clerk's office has entered into an agreement with Tyler Technologies to implement civil e-filing. Tyler Technologies Inc. is a major public sector software company based in Plano, Texas.

Tyler Technologies sole mission is providing integrated software and technology services to the public sector — states, cities, counties, and school districts.

"We are excited to offer our litigants a streamlined, efficient process to access our Courts. Technology is the key to allowing digitized access to the customers we serve" according to David Ditch.

E-Filing is the latest technological improvement at the Clerk's office. Previously added technology improvements include electronic recording of Mortgage and Conveyance records, participation in The Louisiana Clerk's Remote Access Authority platform and upgraded IT and web-based services which all combine to connect our services allowing, the customers served by the Clerk's office to connect digitally to these online services.

"We are instituting a business first approach using technology to create a fiscally responsible office that serves our constituents with the highest level of customer service possible" said Ditch.

For more information please contact Iberia Parish Clerk of Court at (337) 365-7282 or email Iberia Parish Clerk of Court at dditch@iberiaclerk.com.

