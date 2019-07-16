Iberia Parish Clerk of Court announces municipal satellite office hours

NEW IBERIA, La.- Iberia Parish Clerk of Court has announced office hours in Delcambre, Jeanerette and Loreauville.

Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch said his office will begin offering monthly office hours in Iberia Parish’s three outlying municipalities at no additional cost to residents.

Beginning August 1, a member of the Clerk of Court’s staff will be on-site each month to discuss and perform Clerk of Court services needed for residents.

“Access to our office is critical,” Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch said in a statement Tuesday. “We want to ensure transportation issues alone don’t limit access to our office.”

Offices will be located in each city hall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates:

Delcambre first Monday of the month

Jeanerette second Monday of the month

Loreauville third Monday of the month

For more information please contact Iberia Parish Clerk of Court at (337) 365-7282 or email Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch at dditch@iberiaclerk.com.