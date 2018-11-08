Iberia animal shelter in desperate need of pet adoptions
Iberia Parish Animal Control is urgent need of pet rescues or adopters. The facility is at capacity with all of the kennels are currently full with most dogs are doubled up.
Those interested in adopting or organizations willing to take in rescues can see all animals can be at petango.com/ipac. You can also visit the Animals of IPAC Facebook page.
