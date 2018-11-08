Local

Iberia animal shelter in desperate need of pet adoptions

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 01:52 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 03:06 PM CST

Iberia Parish Animal Control is urgent need of pet rescues or adopters. The facility is at capacity with all of the kennels are currently full with most dogs are doubled up.
Those interested in adopting or organizations willing to take in rescues can see all animals can be at petango.com/ipac. You can also visit the Animals of IPAC Facebook page
Adoption fees are $80 (some have a reduced adoption fee of $15 to an approved adopter),  which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. 
 
 
 
 
 
