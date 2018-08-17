Local

I-10 Westbound closed at Henderson due to chemical spill, traffic re-routed to I-49 north

Posted: Aug 17, 2018 08:56 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2018 03:21 PM CDT

UPDATE: Investigators have identified the chemicals spilled on the interstate as ethylene dichloride, which is flammable, State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David said.

A HAZMAT crew is in the process of transferring the remaining chemicals from the overturned truck to another vehicle.

The scene remains closed to traffic.

ORIGINAL:  I-10 West is closed at mile marker 117 before Henderson due to a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler. They have begun detouring westbound traffic on I-10 at LA 415 and @La_DOTD is implementing its manual traffic control along that route to pull traffic thru to US 190.

  

 

 

 

