Husband, who was shot by wife: “She didn’t want to do that. She’s got a good heart.”

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas Police arrested a 70-year-old woman just over a week ago after, they say she shot her husband.

Now, the woman and her husband are speaking out, saying they want to clear the air.

News 10 sat down with the couple who explain exactly what happened on Labor Day weekend at their home, that led to Hazel Edwards being arrested for the attempted second degree murder of her husband.

Lee Edwards says he and his wife, Hazel, were celebrating Labor Day at their home– they say they’d had a few drinks before an argument began between them.

“She was trying to tell me, ‘Let’s stop,’ and stuff like that, but you know I kept talking… And the gun just went off. And that’s what happened. She didn’t want to do that. She’s got a good heart. I know her,” explained Mr. Edwards.

Mrs. Edwards says she didn’t intentionally shoot her husband, “I didn’t try to kill my husband. I ain’t never tried to kill anyone in my life.”

She goes on, “I hadn’t actually realized that the gun had gone off until he told me, he said ‘you shot me.’ And then I’m going ‘Oh, Lord.’ You know? Cause I didn’t aim to do that. I mean, why would I do that?”

The couple says they have arguments just like any other and this was just one of them.

“We had a misunderstanding, okay? I didn’t even know there was a bullet in that, in that crazy thing,” said Mrs. Edwards.

“We have misunderstandings every so often, but we always pull through,” added Mr. Edwards.

They say it’s all now been forgotten.

“Like right now, we’re good. You know, we had that misunderstanding, this happened. But it’s all finished it’s all over with,” said Mr. Edwards, “And I’m not mad at her. I love her. And I didn’t marry her for us to be separated fighting, you know.”

The couple says they promised each other to never touch a gun again after this shooting.

Mr. Edwards says he does not plan to pursue charges against his wife.