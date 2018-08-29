Husband arrested in Jennings on domestic abuse charge
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) - Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Deputies say that they responded to a call to a home on Touchet Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a bloody face.
Her husband, John Dubose was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery.
