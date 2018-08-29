Local

Husband arrested in Jennings on domestic abuse charge

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:03 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 11:03 AM CDT

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) - Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Deputies say that they responded to a call to a home on Touchet Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a bloody face.

Her husband, John Dubose was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery.
 

