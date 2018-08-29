Husband arrested in Jennings on domestic abuse charge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Dubose: Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) - Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Deputies say that they responded to a call to a home on Touchet Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a bloody face.

Her husband, John Dubose was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery.

