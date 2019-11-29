Hundreds rush to the Acadiana Mall for Black Friday frenzy

The busiest shopping day of the year is here. Many people have put their Thanksgiving leftovers aside to indulge in all the deals.

Hundreds of people have busted through the Acadiana Mall doors for Black Friday savings. Many people shop for the experience with their families, as well as, the deals.

“Shopping for some jewelry and clothes for the winter,” said one shopper.

“Its really good deals and some cup of coffee right now would be great,” said another waiting for the doors to open.

Braving the wait in line for several hours is a tradition for many families on this day.



“Everyone’s doing online shopping now. It’s not the same. So, we’re making memories and just having a blast,” said a shopper.

The Black Friday blowouts are what kicks off the holiday shopping season. At the Acadiana Mall, those wishing to save big is predicted to spend their coins throughout the entire weekend.

“For whatever reason, my wife just grabbed me by the collar and she said come on the driver, let’s get going and here I am,” said another shopper.

The mall had gift-card giveaways, t-shirt giveaways, a DJ and more to add on to all the excitement.

“What more can you ask for? I know boudin and cracklins,” said one shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 164 million consumers plan to shop over this weekend across the country.



The Acadiana Mall will close at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Also, a reminder that Saturday is Small Business Saturday for local businesses in Acadiana.

