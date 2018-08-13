Local

Hundreds of good paying oil field jobs available

Posted: Aug 13, 2018 05:18 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2018 05:18 PM CDT

If you're looking for a job in the oilfield, a major company is hiring with hundreds of positions up for grabs.

According to the oilfield jobs website, oilfield job shop dot com, Halliburton needs over 500 jobs filled across the United States, posting over 50 new jobs in the last 48 hours. 

Jobs include equipment operators, mechanics, office staff and IT professionals.

Halliburton's website lists some 20 jobs available right here in the Lafayette area.


 

