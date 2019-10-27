Hundreds line up to eat and say final goodbyes at Oil Center restaurant

Piccadilly restaurant in Lafayette’s Oil Center closed its doors for good Sunday at 4 p.m. after 58 years in business.

For fans of the local cafeteria-style eatery, it is truly the end of an era.

A huge crowd turned out on the last day and ordered their final Pic-a-dilly meal which consist of an entree, two vegetables and a dinner roll.

Lafayette native and local attorney Kaliste Saloom was among those in attendance Sunday and lamenting the loss of the restaurant’s oldest location.

“I ‘m sitting down at my last meal at the Oil Center Piccadilly… An end of an era leaves a lot of good memories. My family has eaten here more than almost any other restaurant in Lafayette… Since I was a kid our Sunday routine was to eat lunch at Piccadilly after Mass. Thanks for the many good meals and memories. Thanks and good bye!”

Piccadilly, Arnould Boulevard location remains open.