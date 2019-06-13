Houston man mistaken as Lafayette Parish fugitive files lawsuit against deputy

Clarence Evans is suing a deputy who mistook him for a fugitive wanted here in Lafayette parish. Last month, Evans was standing outside his home with his family when a precinct 4 deputy approached him in his yard. He says he was first asked about a missing dog then the conversation shifted. He was then accused of being Quintin Prejean, a man wanted by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cell phone video recorded by his wife shows the aggressive altercation between himself and the officer. Evans was then detained and later released when another officer produced the picture that showed Evans was not who was being sought.

Now Evans’ attorneys are filing a Civil Rights lawsuit against the deputy. The lawsuit claims emotional distress and civil rights violations. What Evans suggests is that deputies get to know the neighborhoods that deputies patrol. “Had he got out and took the time to meet the people on a first-name basis, he would have known I wasn’t Quinton” he said.

Prejean is still wanted by the Lafayette parish Sheriff’s Office on a felony bench warrant. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

