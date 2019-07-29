House fire in Scott left one residence in total loss; Pets of the owner perished

On Sunday at 8:54 p.m., the Scott Fire Department was dispatched to residential fire in the 200th block of Benman Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy flames emitting from all windows and doors of a manufactured home. Firefighters quickly made entry into the structure where they encountered heavy fire throughout the structure.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in eleven minutes, however the entire home sustained major fire damage and is a total loss.

An investigation into the incident revealed the fire to be accidental in nature. The occupant was warming grease to cook dinner, at which point the grease ignited spreading to the cabinets. The occupants made an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish the fire, then contacted 911.

The occupant was able to safely escape without injury. However his pet dog and cat were unable to escape, perishing in the fire. As a result of the occupant loosing all of his belongings and not having another place to stay, Red Cross has been contacted to assist.

Lafayette, Duson, and Judice Fire Departments also responded to assist.