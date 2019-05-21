Hot, Humid, and Windy Today... Wind Advisory in Place and Coastal Flooding Possible Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The summer-like heat and humidity continues today as winds pick up across Acadiana. A very warm and humid morning will be followed by a hot afternoon where temperatures near 90°. The heat index could push into the lower 100s! Rain chances look minimal with only a stray shower or storm possible as skies remain partly cloudy.

A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the area from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. South winds today will be sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts stronger than 30 mph at times. Coastal communities may see flooding issues because of these strong winds in addition to a high tide.

