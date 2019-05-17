Hot, Humid, and Mostly Quiet Today... Rain Chances Increase this Weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Acadiana is off to another warm and humid start along with a few areas of patchy fog. More summer-like heat and humidity is expected this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 80s but the heat index will push into the lower 90s. A stary shower or storm could pop up during the second half of the day.

Rain chances will increase over the weekend. Isolated showers and storms become more likely by tomorrow afternoon with scattered activity throughout Sunday. This should not be a widespread rain event for Acadiana. A few storms could be strong to severe on Sunday but the severe threat should remain minimal.