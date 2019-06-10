Local

Hot and Breezy Today with Cooler Weather Coming for Acadiana!

The hot and humid weather from this weekend continues for your Monday but it will turn breezy.  A warm and humid morning is followed by a hot and breezy afternoon as temperatures near 92° this afternoon.  A few showers and storms are possible throughout the second half of the day.

 

A rare June cold front will move through Acadiana today ushering in cooler and less humid weather starting on Tuesday.  After today, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s while lows will be in the low to mid 60s!  Father's Day Weekend turns more humid with isolated rain possible.

 

 

 

