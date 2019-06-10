Hot and Breezy Today with Cooler Weather Coming for Acadiana! Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The hot and humid weather from this weekend continues for your Monday but it will turn breezy. A warm and humid morning is followed by a hot and breezy afternoon as temperatures near 92° this afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible throughout the second half of the day.

A rare June cold front will move through Acadiana today ushering in cooler and less humid weather starting on Tuesday. After today, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s while lows will be in the low to mid 60s! Father's Day Weekend turns more humid with isolated rain possible.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now