Hospital Drive closure for May 18

(Photo: Lafayette General Health)

(Photo: Lafayette General Health)

(Lafayette General Health)- On Saturday, May 18 from 7:00am until 10:00am a portion of Hospital Drive will be closed to thru traffic so that a crane can be set up to install a piece of equipment on the rooftop.

The employee garage and the emergency drive can be accessed from Girard Park Drive during these times. We will have flagmen and signage on site to provide direction.

Please see the image attached to this article for more information.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now