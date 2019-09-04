Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A homicide investigation is underway in Lafayette following a late afternoon shooting in the 600 block of Edison Street.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, police said.

That victim has not been identified.

Witnesses told police that a white SUV fled the scene after the shots rang out. Detectives are looking for any information that anyone has about that SUV or about this incident today.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

If you have any information for asking that you call the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.