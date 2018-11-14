Homeless men in Lafayette can get shelter Tuesday night at Salvation Army
Due to the freezing temperatures tonight in the Lafayette Area, The Salvation Army Men's Shelter will be open to all men.
Local residents in need are encouraged to go to the shelter at 212 6th Street in Lafayette.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Local law enforcement agencies and NAACP look to better community relations
- Amazon goes bicoastal, will open HQs in New York, DC suburb
- Amazon's growing pains in Seattle offer lessons to new hosts
- From Audible to Whole Foods: A look at Amazon's empire