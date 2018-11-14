Local

Homeless men in Lafayette can get shelter Tuesday night at Salvation Army

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 07:54 PM CST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 07:54 PM CST

Due to the freezing temperatures tonight in the Lafayette Area, The Salvation Army Men's Shelter will be open to all men.

Local residents in need are encouraged to go to the shelter at 212 6th Street in Lafayette. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center