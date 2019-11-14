Live Now
Homeless man changes woman’s tire, goes viral

Local

by: Crystal Whitman

LAFAYETTE, La (WVLA-WGMB)–

A social media posting of a homeless man changing a woman’s tire is inspiring others to pay it forward.

Posted by Scott Landry on Monday, November 11, 2019

Earlier this week during the cold morning hours of 2:00 a.m., Randy Head, a man who usually lives in a tent along Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette noticed a woman who pulled into the RaceTrac had a flat tire.

A man who saw Randy’s act of kindness when he got on the ground to change the woman’s tire even used his own money to put air in the tire.

Posted by Scott Landry on Monday, November 11, 2019

Because of his good deed, the witness secured a room for Randy for five days at the Red Roof Inn.

Posted by Scott Landry on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Right now, Scott is working to help Randy get a place of his own.

I just left McDonald’s where Randy Head was avoiding the cold, rainy, windy day making his crosses and doing “God’s…

Posted by Scott Landry on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

If you would like to help in the effort, a GoFundMe page is connected to Scott’s social media account.

