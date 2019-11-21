Home invasion suspect sought in Ville Platte

Live Now
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte police are searching for a suspect wanted for home invasion and simple battery.

Police say it happened on Nov. 20 when Carlos Skinner allegedly forced his way inside a home on east Jefferson Street and assaulted two people inside.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect.


He was last known to be living at 2517 Second Street in Ville Platte.

If you have any information regarding the attempted this crime, call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313.  Your call will remain anonymous.

