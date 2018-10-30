Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Holy Ghost’s 26th annual Creole Bazaar & Festival kicks off this weekend

Local

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
CajunTravel.com-Header-Holy-Ghost_1540937724797.png

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Come get a bowl of neckbone stew, barbeque pork steak or fried catfish plate lunch and get ready to dance this weekend at Holy Ghost Catholic Church’s 26th annual Creole Bazaar & Festival. 

Grounds open at 4 p.m. Gospel Night on Friday at 788 N. Union St. in Opelousas.

The three-day event will include a Saturday morning 5K run/ one-mile fun walk and a Sunday noon parade from St. Landry Street to Union Street.

Lil’ Nat & the Zydeco Big Timers will close out Saturday night.  T-Broussard and the Zydeco Steppers will perform Sunday after the parade. 

Learn more here and here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Festival Sponsors

        