Holy Ghost’s 26th annual Creole Bazaar & Festival kicks off this weekend

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Come get a bowl of neckbone stew, barbeque pork steak or fried catfish plate lunch and get ready to dance this weekend at Holy Ghost Catholic Church’s 26th annual Creole Bazaar & Festival.

Grounds open at 4 p.m. Gospel Night on Friday at 788 N. Union St. in Opelousas.

The three-day event will include a Saturday morning 5K run/ one-mile fun walk and a Sunday noon parade from St. Landry Street to Union Street.

Lil’ Nat & the Zydeco Big Timers will close out Saturday night. T-Broussard and the Zydeco Steppers will perform Sunday after the parade.

Learn more here and here.