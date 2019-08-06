H&M announces new store in Acadiana Mall

LAFAYETTE, La. (William Taylor Potter/The Advertiser)- Fashion retailer H&M has announced plans to open a new store in the Acadiana Mall in fall 2019, adding a business to the recently purchased mall that is working to eliminate vacancies.

The new store will measure approximately 16,000 square feet and will add 20 new employees.

“H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in Louisiana and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state,” the company said in a press release.

In January, the Acadiana Mall was purchased by Namdar Realty Group, and in June, Uber Capital Group, LLC, announced it was providing a $33 million loan for the sale.

