Hit-and-run suspect sought by Broussard Police

Broussard Police have released an image showing a driver who fled the scene, following a hit and run crash, in the Cypress Crossing Subdivision.

According to police, the driver was last seen on a nearby security camera traveling northbound on David Thibodeaux Road.

Police describe the vehicle as either a Hyundai Sonata or a KIA Optima, and says it will have significant damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle including a missing passenger headlight.

Anyone with information on the driver, or the local of the vehicle is asked to contact Broussard Police at (337) 837-6259.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now